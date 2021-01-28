Three men have been arrested in connection with drug offences by Jersey Police's Drugs Squad.

It comes after several young people required hospital treatment from taking the Class A substance LSD.

The men, all aged between 17 and 18, have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Drug squad officers searched three separate addresses in St Clement on Tuesday 26 January, seizing a number of electronic devices and approximately £500 in cash.

The police have appealed for any information about the possession and supply of controlled drugs in Jersey.