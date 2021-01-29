Deadline for using Sir David Kirch vouchers extended

The deadline for using the Sir David Kirch vouchers in Jersey has been extended.

Islanders were previously told they must use them before tomorrow (31 January), but now they will have until 28 February.

We are pleased to share that vouchers will be accepted in our stores after the original expiry date. The Sir David Kirch Vouchers will remain valid in all of our Jersey Grand Marché, Locale, En Route, and Pharmacy Locale stores (except for prescription services) until 28 February 2021. Channel Islands Co-operative Society statement

The vouchers are given to islanders over the age of 70 just before Christmas each year.