First triumph for Jersey's WWE star

A man from Jersey who achieved his dreams of becoming a WWE star last year has had his first win.

Ben Timms known professionally as Ben Carter, announced that he signed with WWE in December.

Carter made a name for himself after a strong performance against Jordan Devlin in his NXT UK debut earlier this month.

While he did not leave with the title, he certainly made an impression

But last night Carter claimed his first WWE victory after facing Sam Gladwell in the ring.

WWE described it as an awe-inspiring showing and a well-deserved victory.

Ben Carter once again showcased unbelievable athleticism and promise, this time pulling off a victory after pushing Devlin to the limit earlier this month. The much stronger Sam Gradwell began to impose his will behind his powerful repertoire, grounding the high-flying blue-chipper. WWE

Ben was a keen athlete in his youth and named as one of the most promising young footballers on the island.

He won the Sid Guy Memorial Trophy - a mark of good sportsmanship, which made him a player of the Year at the Centre of Excellence.