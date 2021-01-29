A former States employee has told ITV News it is the worst organisation she has ever worked for. 'Ella', as we have called her to protect her identity, says continued, subtle bullying made her so ill she felt no other option but to leave her employment.

I was desperate, it was impacting my my mental health, my physical health, I could not live like that any more, and that sounds dramatic but it honestly has been the worst organisation I have ever worked for. 'Ella', Former States Employee

Ella's story comes just days after the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel announced a review into HR practices and wellbeing amongst States employees. That, according to Ella is badly needed. When she tried to raise issues with management and HR, she says, she was simply accused of being too sensitive.

There is a subtle level of bullying in the States that is consistent, and it comes from the top down and it grinds you down, and when you speak up, in my case I was told I was too sensitive, I was told not to bring that up again, I found HR discouraged me from taking issues further, I just, I feel completely let down by the organisation. 'Ella', Former States Employee

Whilst she welcomes the review she fears it may still not be enough to effect change. What she does hope, however, is that be speaking out, others will eventually be heard too.

I think the more people speak up the more the States will realise that meaningful change has to happen now, and I'd urge people, if you're being bullied, if you're waking up in the morning and you're filled with anxiety about going to work, if you're crying about going to work, and you can't bear it please, please just go and talk to scrutiny about it, that's one way in which you will be heard. 'Ella', Former States Employee

Another former employee, who has also contacted ITV News, described over a decade of discriminatory behaviour.

There is a culture that punishes the victims but awards the perpetrators, where senior management, male and female avoided their responsibility, preferring to dismiss, collude and manipulate. I believe power and control drives abuse and when feeling threatened, attack defences surface. Anonymous, Former States Employee

Senator Kristina Moore, who chairs the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel said 'the panel has held concerns around the organisation's workplace culture for some time'.

Reports of bullying and harassment are worrying and any situation in which this arises must be dealt with using stringent policies and procedures. The Panel hopes that by engaging with this review the Government will restore the highest morale among employees and reduce the level of staff turnover that has been seen in recent years. Senator Kristina Moore, Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel

In a statement, the Vice Chair of the States Employment Board, Constable Richard Buchanan said cases of bullying make up a small minority of complaints received and that 'there was no hiding from, or avoiding the issue.'

The Government of Jersey takes allegations of bullying and harassment very seriously. Everyone has the right to be treated with respect within the workplace without exception. Every case of bullying found is a failure in our culture and we are working hard to create a better workplace. Constable Richard Buchanan, States Employment Board

Constable Buchanan also referred to the progress that had been made since the HR Lounge presented their recommendations for improvement in a 2019 report, including specific training for all line managers. The team that conducted the initial review revisited the island in 2020, and whilst their final report was 'delayed because it was not possible for the team to do the required field work', he said they are expected to report directly to the SEB in February.