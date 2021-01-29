The Real Housewives of Jersey star Hedi Green says she wants to see "more action" if a second series is given the go ahead.

The 57-year-old, who takes part in competitive skydiving herself, says it would be the perfect sport to get the leading ladies involved in.

I would love there to be more action - skydiving or motorbikes - because that's very much me. I love the parties and all that sort of stuff, but I'm much more of an adventure girl. We couldn't do skydiving last year, but I think that's a shame because it would have been great fun to get some of the girls up there. So, if there is another series I think it would be great if they could get that in. Hedi Green, Real Housewives of Jersey

She also believes it would continue to show off the island's best bits, and help struggling businesses, like Skydive Jersey, following the coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think? Have your say on our Facebook page.