Islanders in Jersey reminded of online portal to submit tax forms

People in Jersey are being reminded that they can file their 2020 tax form online.

The system was first introduced last year and saw around 30% of taxpayers using the service. This year's deadline for online submissions is the end of July.

The reminder email to people who did file online last year will be sent in the next few days. All Islanders can file their 2020 tax return online now if they wish to do so and do not need to wait for this email. Mandy Sloan, Jersey's Assistant Comptroller

The deadline for filing tax returns via paper is 31 May 2021.

If you are filing your tax return online for the first time you will need to set up a OneGov account and a digital ID using the app Yoti. More details can be found on the government's website.