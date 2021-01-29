Jersey dog owners reminded to buy or renew their pet licence
Islanders who own a dog over six months old in Jersey have until tomorrow (31 January) to get a licence for their pet.
Those who do not get one will be charged a fee, as the rule comes under the Dogs (Jersey) Law 1961.
The fee is £10 a year per dog, and can be purchased online.
You do not need a licence if the dog if your dog is:
Younger than six months old; or
Used solely by a blind or deaf person for their guidance.
You also need to tell your parish if:
You change your address;
You sell or re-home your dog; or
Your dog dies.
You can find more information about dog licences here.