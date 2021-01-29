Jersey dog owners reminded to buy or renew their pet licence

Islanders who own a dog over six months old in Jersey have until tomorrow (31 January) to get a licence for their pet.

Those who do not get one will be charged a fee, as the rule comes under the Dogs (Jersey) Law 1961.

The fee is £10 a year per dog, and can be purchased online.

You do not need a licence if the dog if your dog is:

Younger than six months old; or

Used solely by a blind or deaf person for their guidance.

You also need to tell your parish if:

You change your address;

You sell or re-home your dog; or

Your dog dies.

You can find more information about dog licences here.