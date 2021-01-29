A street artist in Jersey has created lifesize 'like' icons around the island to encourage people to break free from their mobile phones and get outdoors.

James Carter, also known as Midnight Industries, is the mastermind behind the 'Find Love' project. He has dotted 12 love hearts across various scenic points of the island to encourage people to go on a digital-free adventure.

There are new plans to develop the trail even further, by adding an extra 12 love hearts across various points on the inside of the island, instead of just on the coastal routes.

There's going to be another 12 hearts getting put out there shortly in time for Valentine's Day. So there'll be a second sort of trail but focusing on the inside of the Island, the first one was the coastal stuff. James Carter, Jersey Street Artist

James Carter is taking the social sofa love into the open air, as part of his new 'find love project'. Credit: ITV Channel

The trail may be encouraging people to break away from their small screens but the digital space is exactly where we end up, as many people have taken to social media after their walk to upload their love heart photographs.

James hopes to use these photographs as part of an exhibition in Jersey, to help showcase the 'Find Love' trail and everyone's experiences following it.

Many people are uploading their 'Find Love' photographs back into the digital space. Credit: ITV Channel