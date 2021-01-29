Jersey's 'Find Love' trail encourages people to get outdoors and off their phones
A street artist in Jersey has created lifesize 'like' icons around the island to encourage people to break free from their mobile phones and get outdoors.
James Carter, also known as Midnight Industries, is the mastermind behind the 'Find Love' project. He has dotted 12 love hearts across various scenic points of the island to encourage people to go on a digital-free adventure.
There are new plans to develop the trail even further, by adding an extra 12 love hearts across various points on the inside of the island, instead of just on the coastal routes.
There's going to be another 12 hearts getting put out there shortly in time for Valentine's Day. So there'll be a second sort of trail but focusing on the inside of the Island, the first one was the coastal stuff.
The trail may be encouraging people to break away from their small screens but the digital space is exactly where we end up, as many people have taken to social media after their walk to upload their love heart photographs.
James hopes to use these photographs as part of an exhibition in Jersey, to help showcase the 'Find Love' trail and everyone's experiences following it.
What I want to do eventually, is with all those pictures that people are putting out on Instagram and tagging on our Instagram page is to do an exhibition, showcasing everybody's photos and everybody's experiences with them.