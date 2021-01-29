Jersey's interim Chief Executive appointed from the UK

The Government of Jersey has appointed Paul Martin as interim Chief Executive on a £250K 12 month contract.

He replaces Charlie Parker who will leave office at the end of March, following his resignation after it emerged that he had a £50,000 second job as a non-executive director that had not been approved by the States Employment Board (SEB).

Mr Martin is currently Chief Executive of both the London Boroughs of Wandsworth and Richmond upon Thames and has worked in local government and the UK Civil Service for more than 38 years.

He was appointed after a recruitment process which saw 17 people apply, seven of them were from Jersey, one from Guernsey and the rest from elsewhere.

The Jersey appointments commission undertook the recruitment process, which is made up of an independent panel which includes the Chief Minister. They called four candidates for interview, three were from off island, and one from Jersey. After one candidate dropped out, they interviewed two people from off island and one from Jersey

Paul Martin brings with him decades of senior leadership experience in the public sector. His career experience will be of direct benefit to the Government as we navigate the effects of Brexit, Covid-19 and a global economic downturn. Paul will provide an experienced and steady hand on the tiller as we look to appoint a permanent Chief Executive. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister and Chair of the States Employment Board.

Unlike Charlie Parker, Mr Martin is not getting a substantial benefits package. He will not get housing qualifications and there will be no pension package. He is getting a £500 allowance each month for rent, a return ticket to the UK and his moving costs will be paid for. He will live in Jersey with his wife who will not work for the Government of Jersey

Paul Martin Credit: Government of Jersey

Mr Martin will start the role on March 1.

ITV understands Mr Martin will focus on finishing the modernisation of the civil service, as well as concentrating on the big projects including the new hospital, finding a new Government head quarters and the IT upgrades in the One Gov project. He also intends to engage with islanders, work on navigating the island through the Brexit process and ensuring the Covid 19 vaccination roll out is a success.

I am hugely looking forward to the opportunity to serve the Island's Government and residents in this unique role. I am very aware that Jersey has a special heritage and character and am committed to taking on this 12-month role in a way that puts Islanders at the centre of their Government’s ambitions. Paul Martin, appointed Jersey's interim Chief Executive

The recruitment process for the permanent Chief Executive will begin soon and will be advertised internationally as well as locally. There is nothing preventing Mr Martin from applying for the permanent role.