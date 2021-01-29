Planning applications should not face further delays in Guernsey even during this second lockdown, according to the States' Development and Planning Authority. They say waiting times for processing applications has been reduced from 16 weeks to between eight to 13 weeks.

A new fast track system has helped. It has seen more smaller applications given the green light and a reduction in the number requiring an application.

The department says it will allow for more focus on bigger infrastructure works that require more attention.

The Development Frameworks for the St Peter Port Regeneration Areas are also currently being drafted and will be considered by the Committee for approval in June this year. This follows approval of the Development Framework for Leale's Yard last year...This work is an important and significant step in the revitalisation of our town. Deputy Victoria Oliver, President of Guernsey's Development & Planning Authority (D&PA)

The D&PA also says work is quickly being done to move the application process online, where forms can be submitted and viewed more easily by the public.