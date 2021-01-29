Masks now mandatory for all while inside Jersey retail premises

Anyone entering retail premises in Jersey must now always wear a mask while on site.

The Health Minister has amended the relevant law to make mask wearing mandatory for all employees duration of their visit.

This includes those who are delivering, repairing or cleaning, and any business found to be in breach will face enforcement measures and legal action.

Until now, staff in retail businesses were only required to wear masks in the presence of customers.

This small but important change to mask requirements, to capture more interactions between staff, will mean greater protection for retail staff and customers. It will also help further protect our essential supply chains from Covid-19 transmission. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

It comes after the re-opening of shops had to be delayed by a week, after symptomatic delivery workers attended work without wearing PPE.

Non-essential shops are now expected to re-open on Wednesday (3 February).