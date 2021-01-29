New political party forms in Jersey

A new political party is being formally set up in Jersey today (29 January 2021).

'The Progress Party' will be led by Senator Steve Pallett, with Deputy Steve Luce as Party Secretary and former politician Eddie Noel, as Treasurer.

The trio have created the organisation based on the belief that Jersey's current electoral system, of 49 individual members with their own manifestos, "does not provide the leadership and governance that they [the voters] should expect in the 21st century."

They say The Progress Party will be a grass-roots organisation, representing a broad cross section of the island's population.

After being registered later today in the Royal Court, it will be the second political party in the island. Reform Jersey was founded in 2012.

Senator Pallett says he believes the party can help rebuild the island after the pandemic if it wins seats at the next election.

Members will be actively encouraged to participate in developing policy and decision making. We really want to focus on helping and supporting new candidates for the next General Election in 2022 while encouraging islanders to become more interested in local politics. Senator Steve Pallett, Interim Leader of the Progress Party

The party says it has already created a constitution, with a Statement of Objectives and Values that it believes will be appealing to local people of all ages in the island.

By working together as a group, we can deliver on a shared manifesto, a manifesto that our membership will have been central to producing. I'd hope that islanders will want to join us and be part of a new way forward. Being a member of The Progress Party will bring an opportunity to be part of the decision-making process, and a chance to hold your politicians to account. Deputy Steve Luce, Secretary of the Progress Party

After the States voted to move to a district electoral system last year - where the role of Senators were axed for 37 district representatives - Progress says this will allow for fairer elections and more achievable goals under a party manifesto.