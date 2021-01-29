Politicians share plans for business support in the case of an extended lockdown

Politicians in Guernsey have announced further financial support for businesses if lockdown is extended.

If the decision is made to keep the island in lockdown, a new grant scheme will be triggered on Monday 15 February and islanders will be able to make claims on that day.

What is being offered:

Businesses which do not operate from commercial premises will be entitled to claim a grant of £1,000.

However businesses which operate from commercial premises will be able to claim £2,000. The States says this is to help cover their additional overhead commitments.

This grant is subject to businesses having monthly overheads of £500 or more, as well as meeting other qualifying criteria which will be confirmed at a later date.

Since the start of this latest lockdown, we've moved quickly to provide reassurance to businesses that financial support is and will be available to those who need it. Although these latest measures refer to upcoming changes, we wanted to get the message out as soon as possible to allow time for businesses to plan ahead. We will continue to review these measures. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for the Policy & Resources Committee

Payroll co-funding:

Politicians previously announced that businesses will be given 80% of the minimum wage –for their employees, requiring them to cover the other 20%.

Eligible businesses will be able to apply for 80% payroll support from the 1 February in order to claim for the period commencing 23 January.

The Committee has also agreed that 100% payroll co-funding will be made available from Monday 1 March which islanders will be able to claim from April.