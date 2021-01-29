Schools in Guernsey to remain closed

Schools, early years groups and childminders in Guernsey will stay closed to all children on Monday.

The Director of Public Health made the decision to close them to all children on January 25 after a number of cases were confirmed across seven education settings.

Dr Nicola Brink said that closing sites to all students would support Public Health efforts to contact trace and test as many students and staff as possible.

Officials say that when they do reopen the focus will be on the most vulnerable and the children of essential workers.

Politicians say testing of staff and students may be introduced for those who attend in person.

When settings are reopened, the focus will be on facilitating the children of the most essential workers and the most vulnerable in order to help free up workers in the community who are key to the response to coronavirus. States of Guernsey

The situation will be reviewed again on Monday, and officials will make a decision on whether schools will be able to open for the remainder of the week.