The number of coronavirus cases in Guernsey has surpassed Jersey with 142 active cases. There have been 35 new cases found in Guernsey in the last day. One patient with COVID-19 is currently in hospital, but they were admitted for another health reason.

117 Known active cases in Jersey

142 Known active cases in Guernsey

Following the outbreak of Covid 19 Guernsey was put into lockdown for the second time.

Last week officials were given confirmation of four new positive cases of Covid-19 where it was not clear how they contracted the virus, as none were directly from travel or the contacts of known cases of travellers.

Officials said a sharp and strict lockdown offers the island the best chance of getting back to normality as quickly as possible.