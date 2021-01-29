A Jersey school has provided free lunch to a group of local construction workers after they complained about the "scrumptious smells" coming from cookery classes.

The lighthearted email exchange was shared on social media by Jersey College for Girls (JCG) who apologised for the distraction and said they take all complaints very seriously.

Builders renovating a house on New Zealand Avenue said they were distracted by the aromas and had reached boiling point, requesting that cooking only commence when there is an easterly wind.

It is hard enough under normal circumstances working on a site like this but your scrumptious smells ( baking, pizza, curry etc etc) make our job even harder given that all the boys are salivating constantly at the thought of the delights coming out of your ovens. Dave Parker, owner of Parker Construction

The school's principal Carl Howarth confirmed they were unable to half bake their cooking after consultation with the food and nutrition department.

In an attempt to simmer down tensions JCG provided the builders with a complimentary lunch and passed on their hope that "the wind blows in their favour".

I have spoken with our Food & Nutrition department and asked that our students prepare less fragrant and gorgeous food. Unfortunately I was told that our students are incapable of cooking anything less than loveliness. Carl Howarth, Principal at Jersey College for Girls

The story whipped up a storm on social media with people from as far as Cardiff optimistically calling for similar culinary compensation.

Unfortunately JCG confirmed this is a "one off and further complaints will not be met with such generosity".