Guernsey Festival of Dance attendees must isolate immediately

Islanders who attended the Festival of Dance in Guernsey must self-isolate immediately, the government has announced.

Contact tracers have identified that those at the event, held at Beau Sejour between 19 and 22 January, may have been exposed to one or more positive cases.

The isolation period will end at 11:59pm 14 days after the date individuals attended the festival, and applies to participants and spectators, as well as members of their households.

If you develop symptoms, you should call the helpline on 01481756938 or 01481 756969.