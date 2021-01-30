Last chance for organisations to apply for money from Jersey's Fiscal Stimulus Fund
Organisations in Jersey who want to apply for funding from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund have until tomorrow (31 January) submit an Expression of Interest.
Up to £25 million of funding is available to government departments, arms'-length organisations and not-for-profit organisations to fund small scale projects - worth less than £5 million - that are 'timely', meaning they are expected to be completed by December 2021.
All projects should support the island's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which could include:
Employment support
Business support
Skills training
Infrastructure and property improvements
Maintenance and investment in productivity improvement
I’d encourage organisations to really harness this opportunity to fund ambitious projects that will help to create more jobs, and deliver longer-term benefits for the island.
The first set of funding under the Fiscal Stimulus Fund launched in November.
More information can be found here.