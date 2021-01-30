Organisations in Jersey who want to apply for funding from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund have until tomorrow (31 January) submit an Expression of Interest.

Up to £25 million of funding is available to government departments, arms'-length organisations and not-for-profit organisations to fund small scale projects - worth less than £5 million - that are 'timely', meaning they are expected to be completed by December 2021.

All projects should support the island's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which could include:

Employment support

Business support

Skills training

Infrastructure and property improvements

Maintenance and investment in productivity improvement

I’d encourage organisations to really harness this opportunity to fund ambitious projects that will help to create more jobs, and deliver longer-term benefits for the island. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister

The first set of funding under the Fiscal Stimulus Fund launched in November.

More information can be found here.