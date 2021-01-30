Last chance for organisations to apply for money from Jersey's Fiscal Stimulus Fund

Up to £25 million of funding is available to government departments, arms'-length organisations and not-for-profit organisations to fund small scale projects. Credit: PA Images

Organisations in Jersey who want to apply for funding from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund have until tomorrow (31 January) submit an Expression of Interest.

Up to £25 million of funding is available to government departments, arms'-length organisations and not-for-profit organisations to fund small scale projects - worth less than £5 million - that are 'timely', meaning they are expected to be completed by December 2021.

All projects should support the island's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which could include:

  • Employment support

  • Business support

  • Skills training

  • Infrastructure and property improvements

  • Maintenance and investment in productivity improvement

I’d encourage organisations to really harness this opportunity to fund ambitious projects that will help to create more jobs, and deliver longer-term benefits for the island.

Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister

The first set of funding under the Fiscal Stimulus Fund launched in November.

More information can be found here.