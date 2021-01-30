The RSPB is asking people to spend an hour in their gardens this weekend counting the number of birds they can spot. They are then asked to feed back their figures on the charity's website.

"The number of birds over the years has been declining quite rapidly and since the first bird garden birdwatch in 1979 house sparrows are down by 53% and starlings by 80%. It's a big citizen science project and we're looking to get as many people we can to get as big a picture we can across the country y to see how it changes from year to year"

Ian Le Gray, RSPB Guernsey