Dr Nicola Brink sends message to islanders following latest Covid announcement

Guernsey's Director of Public Health has put a message out to islanders following the latest coronavirus restrictions.

In a video posted on social media, Dr Nicola Brink provides an update on the number of cases in the island, as well as reiterating the advice that islanders who attended the Festival of Dance should now isolate.

She also thanked islanders for their continued cooperation.

It's really important that we heed that message to stay at home, stay safe and if we've asked you to self-isolate please do self-isolate and follow the rules. We're enormously grateful for your ongoing support in us. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health