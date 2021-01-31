Extremely vulnerable islanders in Jersey can book Covid vaccines from tomorrow
Those considered to be extremely vulnerable in Jersey will be able to book their coronavirus vaccine from tomorrow (1 February).
The bracket covers islanders with various health conditions, as well as those over 70.
Sue De La Cour is one of them - she has been shielding since last March because of her autoimmune illnesses.
To be honest I feel like I've existed for the last 10 months rather than living. I haven't been able to see my sons because they both live in the UK, sadly I lost my mum at the end of March last year and I couldn't be with her when she died and to be honest my physical and mental health has really suffered so much. For me, the vaccine is the first step to getting back to normal.
Charlotte Volante is another islander who has received her letter, and cannot wait to book in for the jab.
Hopefully once I've been fully vaccinated I can go out and about and living a normal life. It will just mean I can socialise with people that I've not seen in a year, and I can go and do the things that I used to do.
Conditions that mean people are high risk are:
Solid organ transplant recipients
People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy
People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy
People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment
People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer
People having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors
People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs
People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell)
People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection
Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired
Although the vaccine offers people better protection, they are still being urged to follow the guidelines.
Even though you've had your vaccine, you still need to continue the public health measures because this won't be effective until you've had lots of people vaccinated, so it's really important that people continue to follow the public health advice - wear your mask, socially distance and wash your hands.