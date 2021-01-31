Extremely vulnerable islanders in Jersey can book Covid vaccines from tomorrow

Those considered to be extremely vulnerable in Jersey will be able to book their coronavirus vaccine from tomorrow (1 February).

The bracket covers islanders with various health conditions, as well as those over 70.

Sue De La Cour is one of them - she has been shielding since last March because of her autoimmune illnesses.

To be honest I feel like I've existed for the last 10 months rather than living. I haven't been able to see my sons because they both live in the UK, sadly I lost my mum at the end of March last year and I couldn't be with her when she died and to be honest my physical and mental health has really suffered so much. For me, the vaccine is the first step to getting back to normal. Sue De La Cour

Charlotte Volante has received her letter inviting her to book her vaccine. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Charlotte Volante is another islander who has received her letter, and cannot wait to book in for the jab.

Hopefully once I've been fully vaccinated I can go out and about and living a normal life. It will just mean I can socialise with people that I've not seen in a year, and I can go and do the things that I used to do. Charlotte Volante

Conditions that mean people are high risk are:

Solid organ transplant recipients

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy

People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

People having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell)

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired

Although the vaccine offers people better protection, they are still being urged to follow the guidelines.