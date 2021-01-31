Guernseyman's challenges raise £8,000 for Guernsey Mind

A Guernsey personal trainer has raised more than £8,000 for Guernsey Mind throughout January.

Joe Collenette has spent the 30 days lifting 300,000 kilos, running 300 kilometres, swimming for 300 minutes and doing 3,000 minutes of meditation.

Today (31 January) marked the last part of his journey, with a swim at Cobo Bay.

I am completely overwhelmed - I had an initial target of a humble £1,000, so times that by eight! Hopefully people will continue to donate - we're up to nearly 200 supporters which is just fantastic. Joe Collenette

As well as the money, he hopes it will help with awareness too.

Particularly with what's just happened with lockdown, people are getting alone, they need inspiration. You've got two hours of exercise a day, so you can swim, you can run, you can do your own body weight workouts, you can meditate. These are fantastic ways of cultivating your mental wellbeing. Joe Collenette

After his own battles with mental health, Joe turned to fitness to improve his state of mind. Now, he says he wants to "give back to the community" by supporting the charity.

Joe has taken on such an amazing physical and mental challenge. It really highlights the connection between having a healthy body and healthy mind. The fundraising is incredible. We're driving ahead with our youth service. So these funds will go towards that. These events help us to keep going. Maddy Diligent, Guernsey Mind

