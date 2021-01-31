Move More Jersey scheme to boost islanders' mental and physical health

A new programme to help islanders who are struggling with their mental and physical health is being launched by Move More Jersey.

The free scheme is being specifically targeted at those who have been most affected by coronavirus restrictions like isolation, as well as those who are at greater risk of developing long term health conditions if should they catch Covid-19.

It has been funded by a grant from the Jersey Community Foundation.

The grant enables Move More Jersey to continue to develop the many programmes we offer to help islanders, which make a real difference to their lives and the health of the island. We plan to work with more health and social care professionals, and charities, to identify and engage participants in activity programmes which are co-designed to create the best possible outcomes for each individual. Cirsty de Gruchy, Head of Move More Jersey

The money will also pay for a new learn to run programme, which will launch this Spring.