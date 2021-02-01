Access plans for Jersey's new hospital to be debated as protests continue

Access plans for Jersey's new hospital will be debated today (1 February).

Politicians are being asked to vote on changes to the Westmount Road route, which links the town centre to Overdale.

Protestors have been tying red ribbons to trees in the area. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Since work started in the area last week, protestors have been tying ribbons to the trees they say will be destroyed as part of the plans. Jersey's government has, however, denied that any of them will be affected.

Société Jersiaise says the proposed road has the potential to cause "significant damage to the form, character and appearance of Westmount".

Because of this, Société has produced a report outlining the historical and cultural context of the site.