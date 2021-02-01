Critical workers travelling to Jersey will need PCR test 72 hours before arrival

Critical workers travelling to Jersey, who have an exemption from full isolation, will have to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before travelling to the island.

The new rules will come into force from Thursday 11 February after advice from the Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat. Workers will still be tested on day zero, five and 10 and may not be able to attend work until they have received a negative day zero test result.

At present, critical workers with an exemption can only leave isolation to go to work and must isolate during all other times of the day until they get a negative day 10 result. Since the start of the year 40 workers have been granted a full isolation exemption.

The island's Health Minister says it's another measure to try to limit the spread of coronavirus in Jersey.

This is based on the increased rates of infection in the UK and France, the risks posed by emerging variants and the fact that critical workers follow a different set of isolation requirements from those followed by most arrivals. This additional measure is to strengthen the island’s public health controls at the border, while also allowing essential services and businesses to carry on operating. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

When applying for an exemption, employers must outline the risk mitigations they have enforced within their workplace before it can be granted.