Guernsey States to debate giving cash from dormant accounts to charity

Guernsey charities could receive more money if politicians approve the freeing up of funds from unused bank accounts in a debate today (1 February). Dormant accounts, that have not been touched for 15 years or more, could soon provide a new source of income for organisations if the plans are passed.

The idea, which has been put forward by the Policy and Resources Committee (PRC), would see the creation of a 'Bailiwick Dormant Accounts Fund', where either the PRC or a grant-giving-body would distribute the cash to good causes.

A similar scheme was introduced in Jersey last year.