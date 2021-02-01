Islanders asked to call after lunchtime to book vaccine appointment in Jersey

Credit: The government is asking anyone who can book their appointment online to do that instead.

People in Jersey who are aged 70-74 and are clinically vulnerable are being asked to call after lunchtime today (01 February) to book their covid vaccination.

Monday morning is said to be the busiest time for the helpline and islanders are currently having to wait in a queue for their calls to be answered. The government is asking anyone who can book their appointment online instead to go to www.gov.je/vaccine.