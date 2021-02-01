Islanders asked to call after lunchtime to book vaccine appointment in Jersey
People in Jersey who are aged 70-74 and are clinically vulnerable are being asked to call after lunchtime today (01 February) to book their covid vaccination.
Monday morning is said to be the busiest time for the helpline and islanders are currently having to wait in a queue for their calls to be answered. The government is asking anyone who can book their appointment online instead to go to www.gov.je/vaccine.
We’d advise Islanders to call after lunchtime, when it’s likely their call will be answered more quickly...We still have good availability for appointments, so there’s no need for Islanders to be concerned if they need to wait until later today to book their vaccination appointment. No one will miss out on their vaccination.
