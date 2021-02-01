Jersey shops to reopen on Wednesday and salons a week later

Non essential shops in Jersey will reopen on Wednesday (3 February).

If coronavirus cases remain low in the island, the government says that hairdressers and other beauty services will also be able to reopen a week later on Wednesday 10 February.

After a meeting with the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC), the government also says the measures will remain in place for three weeks before any further relaxations can be introduced.

We will look again, in three weeks’ time, at the options for further reconnection, including the easing of working from home measures, and the re-opening of some hospitality services. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The Chief Minister also says the measures the government took before Christmas to introduce a lockdown in the island had worked, and the "sustained reduction" in the number of people in hospital with coronavirus, meant the island can move to stage 2 of the reconnection plan.

Jersey's Health Minister says the island is moving in the right direction but still has some way to go before normal life can return.