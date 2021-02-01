Jersey's Chief Minister: 'A bright spring is within sight'

Jersey's Chief Minister says 'a bright Spring is within sight' - but only if islanders continue to follow government guidance and allow the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine to run effectively.

Speaking at a press conference this evening (Monday 1 February), Senator John Le Fondré said that while the number of cases in the island had fallen in recent weeks, people must remain mindful of the measures in place - including social distancing and a ban on household mixing.

We just need to get through the next few weeks and give the vaccination programme more time to get our most vulnerable inoculated. Every dinner party hosted and every indoor gathering attended all increase the chances of our most vulnerable catching Covid-19. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The island's Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf also confirmed that a total of 10 cases had been linked to a coronavirus cluster, which had delayed the reopening of non-essential retailers in the island.

Staff in the logistics and retail workforces were tested; from the original three positive cases identified, a further five people within the logistics chain also tested positive and two further cases were directed through direct contacts.

Whilst it is not possible to rule out further cases associated with this cluster, we are satisfied that risks have been significantly mitigated due to the excellent work of the track and trace team. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

At the press conference, ministers also announced that non-essential retail would be able to reopen on Wednesday 3 February.

They were also hopeful that, given current infection rates, close-contact services such as hairdressers and beauty salons would be able to reopen on Wednesday 10 February.