New guidance enables safe visits to resume to Jersey care homes

New guidance has been published to enable the return of safe visits to care homes in Jersey.The framework, which will apply from tomorrow (2nd February) will allow each care home to reopen to visitors when it is right for them, subject to their capacity to plan and risk assess.Under the guidance, each resident is able to choose one or two named visitors, depending on whether or not they are fully vaccinated.A resident is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received their second dose of the vaccine.Where someone is 'fully vaccinated' they may have a maximum of two names visitors, up to twice a week, one visitor at a time.If they are not fully vaccinated they may name one visitor, to visit up to twice per week.Care homes may choose to put in place more restrictive guidance where that is deemed necessary.In addition to the guidance, visitors to fully vaccinated residents must provide evidence of a negative PRC test at least once per month.Visitors to residents who are not fully vaccinated must provide evidence of a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before each visit, regardless of whether or not the visitor has been vaccinated.

I’m so pleased that residents, families and friends will be able to see each other again. I must stress, however, that while the COVID-19 vaccine helps protect the recipient from illness, it is not yet known if it will prevent them transmitting Covid-19. Therefore, we must all strictly adhere to the guidance to help keep the unvaccinated safe. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Deputy Renouf said that though the guidance is effective, it may take time for individual care homes to put in place all the necessary safeguards.