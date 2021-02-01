New tug boat to add to Ports of Jersey commercial operations

A new £5.4m tug boat will add to Ports of Jersey's commercial operation capabilities.

The yet-to-be-named vessel has been commissioned from shipbuilders Damen Shipyards Group and will ensure the island's Marine Services Team can carry out more commercial work.

It will be used alongside the Duke of Normandy, which generates £2.5m of revenue each year.

This is a positive investment on the part of Ports of Jersey as it will add value not only to our business but also for the wider community. As well as opening up a greater revenue potential for us in terms of commercial opportunities within an expanding marketplace it will also allow us to reinvest in our infrastructure and ultimately offer wider-employment opportunities as we look to the future. Jersey’s Harbour Master, Captain Bill Sadler

Over the last few years, and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duke of Normandy spent an average of 181 days off island each year on short and long-term contracts.

The new Shoalbuster 2711 vessel is bigger and more stable than the Duke and will be able to house a bigger crane.

It will not be delivered until December 2021, but its services are already being marketed by Ports of Jersey Marine Services and Landfall Marine Contractors, a Netherlands based company that specialises in the workboat sector.