Some people in Jersey could be given the coronavirus vaccine early if their circumstances warrant it.

The Health Minister has set up a panel of clinicians and community representatives to consider exceptions to the current vaccination programme, which sees those oldest in the island and at 'high risk' vaccinated first.

However the panel say they will only consider written requests from healthcare staff, professional bodies and States Members, on behalf of islanders. It says it will not consider direct requests from individual members of the public.

The island is currently following vaccination priorities set by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and is aiming for everyone over 50 to be vaccinated by March.

We have adopted the vaccination schedule developed by the JCVI, which clearly sets out which groups of people should be vaccinated, in priority order, based on their risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19. We recognise, however, that there may be a small number of people who should be offered a vaccine in advance of the JCVI priorities. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

It is not yet known who would qualify to get their vaccine early but the Chair of the panel says it will work independently and will not approve advanced vaccinations unless there is enough supply of the jabs.