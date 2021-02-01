Siam Cup Centenary match rescheduled for Saturday 28 August

The Siam Cup's Centenary match has been rescheduled to the Saturday 28 August 2021.

Jersey Reds and Guernsey Raiders have agreed a format for fixtures for 2021/22 so they can "catch up" with the Centenary match after it was abandoned last year because of the pandemic.

The match will then be followed by Siam contests for all teams including Men’s 1st and 2nd XVs, Ladies, and Veterans. The Joint Chair of the Raiders says after an unsettling 12 months, it is great for everyone to have a date to look forward to in August.

The Siam Cup has always been a hard-fought and keenly-contested affair across all matches. We are excited to host the postponed centenary match in front of what we expect to be a packed Garenne Stand at Footes Lane and put on a show for our spectators. Andrea Harris, Joint Chair of the Guernsey Raiders

After the 2021/22 fixtures have been announced, two further Siam Cup fixtures are expected to be agreed on, which will be played at the end of the season.