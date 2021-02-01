Southampton Airport to temporarily close at weekends until March
Southampton Airport has confirmed that it will stop all weekend operations on a temporary basis beginning this Saturday (6 February).
All airfield and terminal operations will be closed from Saturday 6 February until and including Sunday 7 March.
However airport bosses say critical lifeline flights will continue to operate on weekdays to the Channel Islands.
Airport bosses say the decision has been taken due to the dramatic decrease in passenger numbers during the pandemic.
This is an extremely challenging period for the entire aviation industry, however, Southampton Airport will continue to support critical lifeline services Monday to Friday including those to the Channel Islands.
Temporary operating hours during this period at Southampton Airport:
Monday – 13:30 to 20:30
Tuesday – 10:15 to 17:15
Wednesday – 10:15 to 17:15
Thursday – 13:30 to 20:30
Friday – 13:30 to 20:30
Saturday closed
Sunday closed
Mr Szalay says the decision was not taken lightly and highlights the extremely difficult situation the airport is operating in.
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, passenger numbers at the airport fell by 90% due to the collapse of Flybe. “COVID-19 has exacerbated this situation further with the suspension of a number of routes and reduced passenger demand due to the travel restriction currently in place.
