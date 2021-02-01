Vaccine bookings open for over 70s and 'high risk' islanders in Jersey

Over 70s and 'high-risk' islanders in Jersey are able to book their coronavirus vaccination from today (1 February).

Those deemed high risk include:

Solid organ transplant recipients

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy

People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphona or myeloma who are at any stage of their treatment

Those having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, like protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors.

Islanders having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

Those who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months or who are continuing to take immunosuppression drugs

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Those with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections

People on immunosuppression therapies that significantly increase risk of infection

Pregnant women with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired

Adults with Down's Syndrome

Adults with kidney dialysis or stage five kidney disease

High-risk islanders should have received a letter from their GP last week confirming they can now book their vaccination at Fort Regent. They are being asked to bring this letter along to their appointment. Letters have not been sent to all over 70s but all can now book for the jab too.

Anyone who falls within the high-risk bracket and has not been contacted by their doctor is being asked to contact their GP's surgery. The States is also advising any pregnant women with significant heart disease (congenital or acquired) to discuss the risks and benefits of having the vaccine with their GP or obstetric team.

The head of Jersey's vaccination programme, says the island is making great progress with distributing the vaccine and people should feel re-assured about having it at Fort Regent.

We understand there might be certain level of anxiety for some high-risk Islanders around going out in public, we have worked hard to ensure our centre meets infection control and prevention measures, and our support marshals are there to help and will be making sure everyone complies with current COVID-19 guidelines. Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Vaccine Programme Lead

To book their appointment online islanders will need to enter their name, address, contact details, social security number and date of birth. Anyone who does not have access to the internet is being asked to get support from their family or to contact their Parish or the Coronavirus Helpline on freephone 0800 735 5566.