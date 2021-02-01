Views sought on what improvements could be made to football in Jersey

Anyone involved with football in Jersey is being asked to give their views on the game in the island and what improvements could be made.

Almost 150 people completed the Jersey Football Association's (JFA) Local Football Survey last year. The organisation is hoping more people will come forward with feedback for the 2020/21 season after it received a 'higher than average' satisfaction rate last year.

We speak to and support so many football participants every week, but this research gives us a formal way of monitoring how we’re doing, and the chance to learn which areas need additional focus moving forward. Jonathan Le Fondré, JFA Football Services Manager

The survey can be found on the JFA's website and must be completed before Sunday 21 February.