Youngsters in Jersey encouraged to seek support from mental health services

Children in Jersey are being reminded to access support services if they are struggling with their mental health. It comes as the island marks the start of Children's Mental Health Week (1-7 February).

The island's Children's Minister says the last year has been especially difficult for youngsters by being isolated from their friends and family as well as facing uncertainty about the future.

Our children and young people have shown great resilience in the last 10 months. But they do not have to do it alone because we have a range of different services that can support them, however they’re feeling. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Minister for Children and Young People

Deputy Maçon says people should call on the many services in the island including:

School counsellors

Staff from the Social, Emotional and Mental Health Inclusion Team (SEMHI)- they work with primary and secondary schools to support individual students and help them with their emotions.

The YES project - Free counselling service for youngsters aged 14-25. Offers advice on a range of issues including bereavement, drugs and alcohol and relationships. Appointments are available each weekday from, 12pm to 6pm.

The Children and Families Hub- support for young people and families on a range of matters. Online support from childrenandfamilieshub@gov.je as well as advice over the phone on (01534) 41900.

The Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS)- Referral-based mental health assessment service for children up to the age of 18. Support for youngsters with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, self-harm, or suicidal thoughts and those with ADHD and autism. Contact them on (01534) 445030, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Kooth- Mobile based-service for young people between 13-25, which is accredited by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy.

Children’s Mental Health Week was originally founded by the UK charity, Place2Be in 2015 to raise awareness of the importance of young people's mental wellbeing.

The Parent Carer Forum in Jersey has recently appointed Johnathan Langan as its new chair. Mr Langan joins the organisation, which supports children and adults with special needs, to lead its management committee.