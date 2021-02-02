Covid-safety measures put in place in St Helier as shops prepare to reopen

With less than 24 hours to go before shops can reopen in Jersey (3 February), new safety measures have been put in place in St Helier.

Signs have been put along the high street to remind islanders to keep at least two-metres apart when shopping. People are also being asked to stay to the left as part of a new one way system to promote social distancing.

Some bins and benches have also been removed to create more space and people are being asked to wear masks both indoors and out.

Retailers have been issued with a safe opening checklist to follow with the aim of making shops coronavirus secure. It includes:

Checks to make sure staff do not come into work if they think they have coronavirus symptoms.

Ensuring all staff attend workforce screening regularly.

Completing a Covid-19 risk assessment and review it at least monthly.

Cleaning touch points, and all shared equipment in shop and staff areas regularly.

Limiting the number of customers to ensure 2-metre or more distance.

Maximising ventilation.

Jersey's government also says 15 members of the Contact Tracing team have formed a new Covid Support service which will offer advice to businesses and what actions will be taken in response to any confirmed coronavirus cases in the workplace.

People will be asked to wear masks when going in and out of shops. Credit: Government of Jersey

This team has been established to help retailers provide a safe shopping experience for islanders. We have liaised with the industry and will now be visiting all retail outlets to offer our support. Retailers will be able to book a visit from the team, who will explain the mitigations shops should have in place to keep shoppers safe, and the process they must follow if there is a confirmed case. Paul Stirzaker, Covid Support Team Leader

If coronavirus cases remain low in the island, the government says that hairdressers and other beauty services will also be able to reopen a week later on Wednesday 10 February.

After a meeting with the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC), the government also says the measures will remain in place for three weeks before any further relaxations can be introduced.

We are reopening island services in phases so we can assess the impact of each change we make, and prevent a rapid increase in social contact. We will look again, in three weeks’ time, at the options for further reconnection. Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré

The government also says that from tomorrow (3 February), States of Jersey Police will have extra patrols in and around St Helier and other locations in the island, to provide support on the latest government guidance.