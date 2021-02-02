First dose vaccinations in Alderney paused

First dose vaccinations have been paused in Alderney because the centre is waiting on supplies from Guernsey.

So far 1,060 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Island Medical Centre.

We know it is very disappointing that we are not continuing down the priority list at this present time...The IMC has to follow the rules set out by Public Health. Please, rest assured as soon as we have been allocated more supply of the vaccine we will resume the vaccination programme. Team IMC are ready, willing and able. Island Medical Centre Alderney

300 Astra Zeneca vaccines are due in the island later this week to provide a second dose to residents at Connaught Care Home and Jubilee Residential Home.

Second vaccines will also be administered to frontline health and social care workers and all those 80 years of age and above.