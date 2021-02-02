Flights to run between Jersey and Newcastle this summer

Loganair will start operating flights between Jersey and Newcastle later this year.

The Scottish airline says it will offer direct summer routes twice a week, starting from Friday 28 May. It will operate each Friday and Sunday and then aims to offer an additional service on Tuesdays from 6 July.

They will run until 26 October 2021 with the airline using a 49-seat Embraer145 jet.

We are very excited by the potential of this new route, and believe it will prove extremely popular as it is increasingly likely that British holidaymakers’ options will be unfortunately severely limited this year. Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer

The new service follows recent announcements that the company will provide flights between Jersey and the Isle of Man this summer as well as its other direct routes to Norwich, Teesside and Edinburgh. The head of Ports of Jersey says the news is a welcome boost for those wanting to travel to the island.