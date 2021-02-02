Gary Burgess: I've just had my Covid-19 jab

I woke up at 4 o'clock on Monday (1 February) morning in the hope of logging on extra early to secure an appointment slot for my Covid-19 jab. What I wasn't expecting was to be getting that vaccination barely 24 hours later. But that's exactly what happened, with a 12:10pm booking made online, and the slow walk from the car park into the vaccination at Fort Regent, today (2 February). I'm not quite sure what I was expecting, but from start to finish it felt a well-organised, well-oiled machine. A friendly welcome from a marshal, guided to a seat in the waiting area, then a checklist questionnaire with a medic, and before I knew it I was sitting with Dr Nick Wilmott, a GP who's come out of retirement to help out, ready to get my first dose of the Pfizer jab.

It's nice to be able to come and help out, it's great seeing so many people coming and getting their vaccination and breathing a big sigh of relief I think. Dr Nick Wilmott, Retired GP

After the jab, a 15 minute sit down in an area where St John Ambulance medics kept an eye on everyone to ensure they're okay. For my part, I felt absolutely fine and, before I knew it, I was back outside where I bumped into Lorraine who'd also just had her jab. She's in her 70s, and like me is considered a high risk islander.

Lorraine told me she'd not been out of her flat since March last year. The only person she's seen is her daughter. That was quite a thing to hear. A reminder of how this pandemic really has turned lives upside down. Back inside Fort Regent, Aisling Adams, who's one of those in charge of the vaccination programme outlined what a team effort it all is.

We've got pharmacists, we've got doctors, we've got midwives, nurses, we've got radiographers, physios, all supporting us here with vaccinations, as well as marshalls and volunteer marshalls. It really is all hands on deck for this. Aisling Adams, Workplace Lead, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

I feel quite emotional right now. It feels like a door has been opened just ever so slightly, and a sliver of sunlight is shining through. Over the coming weeks my immunity to Covid-19 will develop, while many thousands of others will get their jabs. It's far from the end of this story, but perhaps it's the start of the end.