Guernsey's government outlines testing plan for education settings

Children and staff in Guernsey will receive coronavirus tests before they are able to return to education settings in the island.

Some parents are being contacted to ask them to register their interest in sending their children for childcare and supervision over half term.

Under plans from the States, children and staff will be tested for Covid-19 before returning, followed by regular tests on a rolling basis, with early years settings, special schools and primary and secondary schools up to year nine, being prioritised.

However, with the exception of vulnerable children, only children whose parents are both essential workers (except those in a single-parent household) and where all adults must leave the house for work will be allowed to attend.

This contrasts with the policy in the first lockdown, where all vulnerable children and those of essential workers were able to attend - but the States says the change in approach is due to the need to keep numbers of children and staff on-site as low as possible.