Jersey government's U-turn on where skatepark should go

Jersey's government has done a U-turn on where the island's new skatepark should be.

Plans are currently being drawn up for it to be built at South Hill Gardens after a survey of of more than 2,500 islanders showed they would prefer it there than at Les Quennevais Sports Centre.

The majority - 1,502 (59.9%) - say they wanted a skate hub to be situated in town with 1,011 (40.2%) wanting it at Let Quennevais.

It comes after the former Assistant Minister for Sport, Senator Steve Pallet, lodged a proposition to get work started on a facility at Les Quennevais. Senator Pallet was concerned building could be delayed even further and moved onto South Hill instead.

Politicians in Jersey agreed to build the skatepark at Les Quennevais last year.

Our objective is to build a modern, accessible and open facility which will become a hub where Jersey’s urban sports can flourish. The survey shows a clear preference for South Hill Gardens, and we are bringing an amendment to the P1/2021, so that the States Assembly can enable us to listen to the public sentiment and build the central skatepark there. The Assistant Minister with responsibility for sport, Deputy Hugh Raymond

However, a planning application for a mixed-use park at South Hill Gardens is now expected to be submitted at the end of the month, with the government saying the designs will cater for all abilities to make a welcoming space.