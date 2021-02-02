Jersey's Topshop to remain closed

Jersey's Topshop store will remain closed.

Other shops in Jersey are set to re-open tomorrow (Wednesday 3 February) as part of an easing of restrictions.

However a spokesperson from Arcadia says this will not be the case for Topshop in St Helier after the company went into administration at the end of November last year.

The online fashion retailer Asos has confirmed it has sealed the takeover of Topshop and three other brands from the collapse of the Arcadia retail empire.

It has now bought the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from administrators for a deal reported to be valued anywhere between £265 million and £330 million.

The purchase of the brands doesn’t include any of the stores and that includes the Topshop store in St Helier in the Channel Islands. Arcadia spokesperson

Asos says that it will take on around 300 employees as part of the deal, but this will not include any of the brands’ stores.