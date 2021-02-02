Some small business owners are criticising a clause in Guernsey's payroll co-funding support scheme that allows the States to publish details of how much money individual businesses' receive.

The States of Guernsey says it intends to publish the figures to show transparency in the process.

However, several small business owners have told ITV News they believe it will stop people who need the support from claiming for fear of being "shamed".

The States of Guernsey published a document of guidance for the business support scheme, which said:

"To ensure transparency of ongoing payroll funding, it remains the intention to publish information of those organisations claiming financial assistance through the Scheme. This may include details such as the name of the business or self-employed individual, number of employees claimed for and the total amount claimed. It may include aggregated information for the self-employed. This will apply to information provided on any applications for financial support, and payments made, after 4 May 2020". One local business owner and a former candidate for People's Deputy, Ross Le Brun, said the clause was unfair.

It's like being put in the stocks and being shamed. It's demoralising. What do they think this is going to do to people's mental health? I'm fully in agreement with lockdown but the States need to remember that we've got bills to pay and some of us did not recoup a lot of that money we lost in the last lockdown. Ross Le Brun, Small business owner

Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce says it hopes the States will reconsider the clause.

We're not hearing a huge amount of backlash. The general consensus is: claim if you need to, you may pay it back anyway, there's no shame in applying now. It's not ideal and it would be nice if it was reconsidered. Businesses are not claiming because they want to, no one wants to be receiving payroll co-funding at the moment so you're just helping your business to survive. Diane de Garis , Vice President of Guernsey Chamber of Commerce

The payroll co-funding support scheme allows businesses to claim for 80% of minimum wage for each of their employees from the 23 January.

Businesses who turn a profit of more than £50,000 will be asked to pay back some or all of the money they receive.