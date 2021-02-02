St John Ambulance steps in to support community during Guernsey lockdown

St John Ambulance in Guernsey has been stepping in to support islanders through the island's lockdown.

Since the island-wide lockdown was announced, the charity has helped deliver more than 80 prescriptions, as well as providing 35 food deliveries to islanders who needed it. The team has also completed 15 journeys to the island's main vaccination centre at Beau Sejour.

The free essential delivery service has been in operation since the beginning of the lockdown, to help those in urgent need of essential groceries or prescriptions.The team has also been operating its Caring Caller scheme, allowing islanders who feel lonely or isolated to be contacted for a friendly chat.

Meanwhile, the team at St John Emergency Ambulance Service has reintroduced measures from Guernsey's first lockdown, including stepping up hygiene procedures and PPE for all staff.

Satellite stations located away from the main station have also been set up, with crew members now working in a 'buddy' system once again to minimise the risk of cases of Covid-19 spreading between teams.

Having been able to learn lessons from the experiences of other jurisdictions over the past few months we have updated our business continuity plans and also introduced some additional precautionary measures, such as temperature checks for our clinicians when they start each shift and a one-way system within the building to maximise social distancing. Mark Mapp, Chief Ambulance Officer at St John Emergency Ambulance Service

The service has also been in regular contact with its counterparts in Jersey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar and the Isle of Wight to help shape national guidelines to meet the specific needs of Guernsey.

Contact St John Ambulance

For St John Ambulance's medicine and essential grocery delivery service, call 01481 742147.

To speak to Caring Callers, call 01481 720088.