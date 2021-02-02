Waiting times exceed a year for Jersey's Talking Therapies programme

People seeking mental health support in Jersey could be waiting more than a year for some treatments.

The waiting list for the Jersey Talking Therapies higher-intensity programme is currently 13 months, with 106 people currently waiting to access the service.

For the low-intensity service, there are currently 19 people waiting for treatment with a ten-week waiting period.

Meanwhile, initial appointments following referrals to Adult Mental Health services have a waiting time of around four months, although routine emergency admissions will be seen within an hour at any time of day.

Jersey's Health Minister said he did not have figures to indicate how the recent coronavirus restrictions have affected demand for support, but says there is 'good coordination' between mental health services on the island.

We have developed a crisis and home treatment theme, which is seeking to address problems while people are still at home and before they become so acute that we need to take them in as inpatients. I also commend the excellent work that has been done by Mind Jersey, by the Recovery College and by the teams in the charitable sector. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Elsewhere, the Listening Lounge - which is open for self-referrals - has a maximum waiting time of 48 hours, with a waiting time of one week for an initial assessment for its counselling services.

As part of Children's Mental Health Week, young people are being encouraged to access support services if they are struggling with their mental wellbeing.