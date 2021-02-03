Flags to fly at half mast in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Flags will be flown at half mast on Channel Island government and public buildings to remember Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died yesterday (Tuesday 2 February).

The 100-year-old World War II veteran, who raised more than £30 million for the NHS by completing laps of his garden, was admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties after testing positive for coronavirus.

He passed away surrounded by members of his family.

Jersey's Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, has invited others to lower their flags as a mark of respect for Captain Tom between the hours of 8am and 8pm.

In Guernsey, the Bailiff has asked for flags only to be lowered if doing so does not break lockdown rules.