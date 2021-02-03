Flooding at Guernsey's Saumarez Park due to heavy rain

Members of the public are encouraged to be cautious and avoid certain areas of Saumarez Park after recent heavy rain caused flooding.

The duck pond has been heavily affected, as excess rain has caused it to break its boundaries and spread across its neighbouring paths.

The pond area and adjacent path have now been closed.

Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) will be placing signage and tape at the affected areas to warn park users.

The water is muddy and discoloured and so, while the flooding on the footpath itself may only be a few inches deep in some areas, it is difficult to see the path, identify tree roots which may trip you or identify the edge of the pond itself. Please take care around these areas, particularly if you are with children. Andrew McCutcheon, Principle Environment Services officer for ACLMS

ACLMS intend to reopen the affected areas as soon as the flooding has cleared.

Visitors to the park are also encouraged to stick to footpaths and avoid walking on any grassed areas while it is so wet.