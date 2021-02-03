Guernsey schools reopen for children of essential workers from Monday

The children of essential workers in Guernsey will be able to return to school from Monday (8 January).

Schools and other educational settings closed on 25 January, following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

The decision has been made since a new facility opened on the East Arm of North Beach, expanding the island's testing capability.

However, the change only applies to students where both parents are essential workers, and working from home is not an option.

We will still need to be really careful - balance the need to support these children and their parents with minimising the contacts people have with each other, so this will be for a smaller group of children than was the case in the original lockdown. In the past, we made exceptions for certain jobs such as nurses, doctors and teachers - this will not be the case this time. Paul Whitfield, Chief Executive

He went on to say this measure will reduce the number of children in schools "by hundreds".

It was also announced today that children and staff will receive coronavirus tests before they return, and will be tested regularly while they continue to attend.